ReddCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.34 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $146,241.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,844.05 or 1.00384520 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00476406 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007798 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.20 or 0.00739124 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00129760 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

