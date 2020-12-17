Redd Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,732.93 or 1.00039643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00024845 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00061528 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

Redd can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

