Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Red Pulse Phoenix is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.