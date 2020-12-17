Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) dropped 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 2,839,568 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 531,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. As a group, analysts expect that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

