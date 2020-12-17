Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE: WSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$97.00 to C$120.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$125.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$110.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$100.00 to C$123.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$123.00.
- 12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$115.00.
- 11/6/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) was given a new C$105.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$91.00.
WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$123.29. 255,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91.
In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,025.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc (WSPTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc (WSPTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.