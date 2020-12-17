Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (WSP)

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) (TSE: WSP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$105.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$99.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$123.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$97.00 to C$120.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$103.00 to C$125.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$110.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$100.00 to C$123.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$123.00.

12/4/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$115.00.

11/6/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) was given a new C$105.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$87.00 to C$91.00.

WSP Global Inc. (WSP.TO) stock traded up C$0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$123.29. 255,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. WSP Global Inc. has a 52-week low of C$59.83 and a 52-week high of C$127.54. The firm has a market cap of C$13.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91.

Get WSP Global Inc (WSPTO) alerts:

In other news, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$84.45 per share, with a total value of C$42,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$380,025.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc (WSPTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc (WSPTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.