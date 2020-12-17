Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for General Motors (GM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

12/17/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2020 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/7/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2020 – General Motors had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox, along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq are expected to boost the firm’s prospects. Strong automotive liquidity of $37.8 billion positions it well to tide over coronavirus-induced uncertainty. Encouragingly, the firm expects $11.5-12.5 billion of FCF in 2H20, higher than the prior forecast. General Motors’ big electrification push to adapt to the changing dynamics of the industry will drive growth, going forward.The company aims to spend more than $20 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs. The Ultium Drive system, along with collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up General Motors’ e-mobility prowess. Thus, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet at the moment. “

11/9/2020 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $41.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $43.00.

11/3/2020 – General Motors was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/22/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $54.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 543,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,515,455. The company has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

