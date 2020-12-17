Rebased (REB2) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Rebased has a total market capitalization of $154,442.20 and approximately $1,953.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rebased token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00004501 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rebased has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rebased Token Profile

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. Rebased’s official website is rebased.fi

Buying and Selling Rebased

Rebased can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rebased should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

