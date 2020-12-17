Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,967. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

