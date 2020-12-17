Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG)

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,967. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $40.20.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
