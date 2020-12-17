Realty Income (NYSE:O) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,884. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,326 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 383,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.