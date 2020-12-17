Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s stock price traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.12. 1,382,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,488,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

RLGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 74.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,327 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Realogy by 1,412.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 713,245 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realogy in the third quarter valued at $6,671,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the second quarter worth about $3,628,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

