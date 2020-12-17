RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Trading Up 5.8%

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)’s share price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 169,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 122,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMAX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $708.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 39.78%. RE/MAX’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,819,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,585 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,256,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

