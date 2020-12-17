Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $107.97 million and $8.60 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00140047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.00817666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00168070 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00403863 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,706,250,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

