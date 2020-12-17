Ravencoin Classic (RVC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $37,954.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $37,954.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.01 or 0.00787388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.66 or 0.00164729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00385352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00124622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077678 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,687,850,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

