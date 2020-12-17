Rankingball Gold (RBG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. In the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Rankingball Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

