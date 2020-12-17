Rakon Market Cap Hits $29.86 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, Rakon has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $29.86 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00199787 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 135.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.50 or 0.01094130 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00094494 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000233 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000162 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002456 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000196 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io . The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

