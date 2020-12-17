Raiden Network Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00043695 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

