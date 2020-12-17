Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.46. Approximately 375,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 567,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, August 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Radius Health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Radius Health in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 453.3% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 547,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

