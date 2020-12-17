Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) traded up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. 100,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 144,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ra Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.19% and a negative net margin of 807.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin J. Colombatto acquired 8,700 shares of Ra Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $50,286.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Ra Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile (NYSE:RMED)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.