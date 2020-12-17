R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 9.3%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,056,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,142,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 70.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 64.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 6.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.