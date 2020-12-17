R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Trading Up 9.3%

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 1,056,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,142,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.
R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.
About R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.