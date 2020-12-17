Qwertycoin Price Down 1.8% This Week (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $648,056.06 and approximately $278,878.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 142.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

