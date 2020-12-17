Qwertycoin One Day Volume Reaches $216,412.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $758,370.34 and approximately $216,412.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

