Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Issues Earnings Results

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.37), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. Qutoutiao has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a market cap of $708.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

