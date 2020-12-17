Quiztok (QTCON) Reaches Market Cap of $5.83 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $5.83 million and $6.60 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quiztok alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quiztok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quiztok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.