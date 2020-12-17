QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.44

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.14, with a volume of 189930 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

QNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 5,040 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $87,040.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,079.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,949,447.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock worth $4,849,077. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QNST. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,474 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after buying an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,815,000 after buying an additional 479,268 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 850,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 315,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.