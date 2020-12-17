QuickX Protocol (QCX) Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $8.92 million and $339,472.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol's total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

