Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Cap Reaches $567,180.63

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $567,180.63 and $3,816.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

