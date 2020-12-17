Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0250 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $17.84 million and approximately $427,379.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00373360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Quantstamp is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quantstamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

