Quant (QNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $159.47 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. Quant has a total market cap of $159.47 million and $4.58 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $13.21 or 0.00060687 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00020628 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005249 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004946 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

QNT is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

