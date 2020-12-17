QuadrantProtocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $101,531.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $101,531.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00132554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00789385 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00165701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00387895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00125861 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00078302 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,330 tokens. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

