qiibee (QBX) Price Up 3.4% This Week

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. qiibee has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $481.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get qiibee alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00784015 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00164982 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00385745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00124692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00077523 BTC.

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,938,884 tokens. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for qiibee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for qiibee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.