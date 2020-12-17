Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $1.78

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $287,709.06 and approximately $13,031.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00008174 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00139985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00822533 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00167996 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00404026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00131748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00082063 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

