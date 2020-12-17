Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.22

Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.22 and traded as low as $4.50. Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 389,927 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Providence Resources P.l.c. (PVR.L) (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

