Proton (XPR) Price Down 10.1% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Proton token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $13.58 million and $1.18 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00061546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00388197 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,108,013,465 tokens. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.