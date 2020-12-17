Proton Token Market Cap Hits $204,567.97 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Proton Token has a market cap of $204,567.97 and approximately $175,514.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.21 or 0.00373200 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023263 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PTT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

