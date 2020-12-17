Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.77. 353,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average session volume of 158,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $615,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 94.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 84,799 shares during the period.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

