Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Trading Down 5.5%

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s share price fell 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.76. 590,888 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 498,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $781.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.40. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. The business had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12,048.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.