ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Down 5.6%

ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 770,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,026,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 5,710.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 40,371 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

