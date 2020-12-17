ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) fell 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.58. 6,690,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 5,247,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $534,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

