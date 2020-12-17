ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.57 and last traded at $44.40. 912,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,226,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Ultra Silver by 6,494.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 40.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $1,859,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

