ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.55. Approximately 12,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 77,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 153.6% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

