PropTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTAC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

PropTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PTAC)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 764,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 203,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PropTech Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTAC. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PropTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropTech Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTAC)

PropTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

