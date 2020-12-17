Prometeus Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $19.20 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be purchased for about $3.14 or 0.00014372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00141191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00826534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00169437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00403434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00131806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00082226 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.