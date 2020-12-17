Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVL. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Prevail Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Prevail Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 1,145,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Prevail Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Prevail Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prevail Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prevail Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.