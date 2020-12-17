PressOne (PRS) Trading 22.6% Higher This Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $60,813.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PressOne has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00368548 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

PRS is a token. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

PressOne can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

