Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock Price Up 26.7%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) rose 26.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 1,937,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,911% from the average daily volume of 64,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.28.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th.

About Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT. Our commercial real estate portfolio consists of approximately 1.1 million square feet comprised of 10 office properties, one industrial property and four retail properties. Our commercial portfolio is located in Southern California, Colorado, and North Dakota, and we are currently considering new commercial property acquisitions in a variety of additional markets across the United States.

