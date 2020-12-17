Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 22.3%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) traded down 22.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.17. 3,080,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,435,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 105.68% and a negative net margin of 321.21%. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares acquired 6,758,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,398,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,374,520.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,988 shares of company stock worth $223,114 in the last 90 days. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Precigen by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,812 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

