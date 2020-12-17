Po.et (POE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,068.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Po.et has a market cap of $718,663.17 and approximately $4,068.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Po.et token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Po.et alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00062592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00402746 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00024043 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et (POE) is a token. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Po.et Token Trading

Po.et can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.