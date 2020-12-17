Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0294 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $839,985.73 and approximately $7,223.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00140984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00826083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00169189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00402543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082222 BTC.

Playgroundz Token Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.