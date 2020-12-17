PlayFuel Price Tops $0.0479 (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and $2.71 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PlayFuel has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One PlayFuel token can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

