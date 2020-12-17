PlayFuel Market Capitalization Achieves $25.38 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $25.38 million and $4.38 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.00407812 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00018731 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00024168 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

PlayFuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

